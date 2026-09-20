Israeli man killed in Samaria terror attack hours before Yom Kippur

Two separate Palestinian terror attacks in Samaria just hours before Yom Kippur, with one man killed during a shooting outside a spring.

By World Israel News Staff

A man in his 30s was killed Sunday in a shooting attack near the Israeli community of Neve Tzuf in the Binyamin region of Samaria, prompting a large-scale security operation to locate the gunman, who fled the scene in a vehicle.

The attack occurred near the Ein Raya spring, a recreational site close to the community, where the attacker reportedly opened fire from a passing vehicle toward civilians.

Emergency medical personnel rushed to the scene and began treating the victim, who was initially listed in critical condition. A helicopter was dispatched to assist with his evacuation. The man later succumbed to his wounds.

Israeli security forces launched a manhunt immediately after receiving reports of the shooting, deploying troops to the surrounding area and establishing roadblocks along nearby routes in an effort to intercept the fleeing attacker.

In an initial statement, the military confirmed that troops had been dispatched to investigate the attack.

“A report of gunfire was received in the Neve Tzuf area, within the Binyamin Brigade’s sector. The details are under investigation. IDF forces have been dispatched to the scene,” the military said.

Preliminary information indicated that the gunman escaped in a vehicle bearing Palestinian Authority license plates.

Security personnel were conducting searches and setting up roadblocks in the surrounding area as part of the effort to locate him.

The circumstances of the shooting remained under investigation, including whether the attacker acted alone and whether additional individuals were involved in planning or carrying out the attack.

The shooting occurred at Ein Raya, one of several natural springs in the Binyamin region that attract visitors from nearby communities.

Binyamin Regional Council head and Yesha Council Chairman Israel Ganz said the terrorist responsible for the attack was armed with an M16 assault rifle.

“Residents come to immerse themselves in the spring ahead of Yom Kippur, and a terrorist arrives armed with an M16 and opens fire on them,” Ganz said.

“One of the residents was very seriously wounded and is being evacuated to a hospital. IDF forces, police, the Shin Bet and Border Police are all hunting for the terrorist, who is still here in the area.”

“This is a very difficult incident, but we are strong and we will get through this too. God willing, during Sukkot, this place will be filled with visitors. No one will drive us out of here.”

Shortly after the shooting attack at the Ein Raya spring, a second terror attack was reported in Samaria.

According to initial reports, the second attack involved an attempt by two Palestinian terrorists to ram into a group of IDF soldiers near the recently reestablished town of Ganim in northern Samaria.

The soldiers opened fire on the vehicle as it approached them, killing one of the terrorists.

The second terrorist was arrested and transferred for questioning.

No injuries were reported among the soldiers targeted during the attack.