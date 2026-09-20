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WATCH: Wounded IDF soldier debunks NAZA lies

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An IDF soldier who lost his leg while fighting in Gaza revealed the measures that the IDF takes to prevent civilian casualties in response to the film NAZA, which claims the IDF is indiscriminate in its attacks.

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