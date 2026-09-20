WATCH: Wounded IDF soldier debunks NAZA lies

An IDF soldier who lost his leg while fighting in Gaza revealed the measures that the IDF takes to prevent civilian casualties in response to the film NAZA, which claims the IDF is indiscriminate in its attacks.

🛑Lt. (res.) Omri Rozenblit served as a team commander in the IDF’s Paratroopers Reconnaissance Unit. In February 2024, while fighting in Khan Younis, Gaza , he was severely wounded, trapped beneath the rubble of a collapsed building and lost his leg. Now, Rozenblit is speaking… pic.twitter.com/YxL17v5cfF — Iris (@streetwize) September 19, 2026