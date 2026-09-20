WATCH: Qatar planned Hamas leaders’ evacuations in case of Israeli strikes

A Qatari security official revealed that Qatar had preplanned evacuation measures to safely escort Hamas leaders away from the site of an Israeli attack, highlighting the strong connection between the Gulf state and the terror group.

Qatari TV Report on Israel’s 2025 Strike in Doha – Qatari Security Chief for Hamas Delegation: We Activated Preplanned Measures to Evacuate the Hamas Leaders; Senior Hamas Official Bassam Naim: Local Security Personnel Conducted Drills to Evacuate Us pic.twitter.com/06nW8gFEgs — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) September 20, 2026