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WATCH: Qatar planned Hamas leaders’ evacuations in case of Israeli strikes

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A Qatari security official revealed that Qatar had preplanned evacuation measures to safely escort Hamas leaders away from the site of an Israeli attack, highlighting the strong connection between the Gulf state and the terror group.

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