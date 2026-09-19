Herzog pardons former IDF soldier Elor Azaria

The decision came after Defense Minister Israel Katz formally petitioned the president this past July to grant clemency to Azaria by shortening the period for expunging his criminal record.

By Gila Isaacson, JFeed

President Isaac Herzog signed an order Saturday night, shortening the criminal record period for Elor Azaria after reviewing the full circumstances of the case and the considerations relevant to the request.

The decision was made in the spirit of the Days of Mercy and Forgiveness in the Jewish calendar, on the eve of Yom Kippur.

The President’s Office explained that after many years during which Azaria bore the consequences of his actions, the president believes that the totality of circumstances, the passage of time, and the remorse he expressed justify allowing him to open a new chapter in his life.

This decision was made in the spirit of these days and from a belief in the importance of rehabilitation, reconciliation, and the ability to move forward.

Several considerations underpin the president’s decision: the significant period of time that has elapsed since the incident, the fact that Azaria served the sentence imposed on him, the statute of limitations on the offenses he committed having long since passed, his personal and family circumstances that have changed over the years, and his desire to remove the barriers currently standing in his way in employment and to open a new chapter in his life.

In his appeal to President Herzog, Azaria explicitly emphasized that he respects the values of the IDF and they are dear to him, and today, as a father of two young children, he wishes to educate them according to these values.

In his appeal, he expressed regret, among other things, for the severe consequences of the affair.

It should be noted that already in his first appeal, which was to President Reuven Rivlin, he stated that considering the analysis of the incident only in hindsight, the shooting was an operational error, and in hindsight he would not have carried it out.

With Defense Minister Katz’s Support

The decision came after Defense Minister Israel Katz formally petitioned the president this past July to grant clemency to Azaria by shortening the period for expunging his criminal record.

The move came more than a decade after the incident that shook the nation, with Azaria having already served his full prison sentence.

In his letter to the president, the defense minister emphasized that “it is unreasonable that after a decade, a distinguished combat soldier convicted of an offense committed during his operational service should continue to pay such a heavy price.”

According to him, “this sends a negative message to our sons and daughters who are sent to face danger and serve in combat units and dangerous places.”

Katz noted in his letter that consideration should be given to Azaria’s service as a combat soldier and distinguished combat medic in the Kfir Brigade, the circumstances of the incident that occurred during complex operational activity, and the heavy personal, family, and public price he has paid over the years.

He also emphasized Azaria’s efforts to rehabilitate himself, establish a family, and reintegrate into the labor market.

The president also took into account the complex medical circumstances that Azaria’s family faced during the years since the affair erupted and the change that has occurred in Elor Azaria’s life since then.

Considering this, after a decade has passed, after Azaria bore his punishment and paid his debt to society, and after then-Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot shortened his sentence, the president believes the time has come to allow him to continue with his life.

The president emphasizes that his decision does not come to challenge or undermine the legal process that took place in the case and does not constitute a renewed examination of it.

The president views the role of the military justice system as a vital tool in maintaining the rule of law, the values of the IDF, its principles, and particularly adherence to purity of arms.

The president clarifies that the institution of pardon is an institution of mercy; it is not an appellate court. Azaria also clarified in his appeal that he has no intention of reopening the matter.

In light of this, also considering the positions presented on the matter in the past and present by relevant officials, President Herzog accepted the recommendation of Defense Minister Israel Katz to immediately shorten Elor Azaria’s criminal record.

In 2016 Azaria neutralized a terrorist who had carried out an attack during Purim celebrations in the Jewish community in Hebron.

He was convicted and imprisoned. About four years ago, Azaria married his partner Shaked Asher, and he is the father of two young children.