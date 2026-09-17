Cost of Netanyahu’s US trips revealed

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, depart for Washington, July 6, 2025. (Avi Ohayon/GPO)

According to data provided in response to another petition, between 2019 and 2026, prime ministers Netanyahu, Bennett, and Lapid spent approximately 1.4 million shekels on makeup and hair styling in Israel and abroad.

By Gila Isaacson, JFeed

Data provided by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office to the Hatzlacha transparency organization has revealed new details about the costs of the prime minister’s visits to the United States during 2025, including expenses for his wife Sara and their entourage.

The figures include hotel stays, flights aboard the Wing of Zion aircraft, and ancillary costs such as makeup, haircuts, catering, and coffee.

At the end of 2025, the Netanyahus flew to Florida to celebrate the new civil year at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

During the six-day visit, they stayed in a suite at the Four Seasons hotel at a cost of $10,000 per night, totaling $50,000.

The 43 staff members accompanying them were housed at $250 per room per night. The Wing of Zion flight cost $423,407.

During a September visit to Washington and New York, which included a $359,281 flight, the suite at the Lowe’s Regency hotel cost approximately $42,000.

Additional expenses included $1,200 for a makeup artist, roughly $1,500 for catering, coffee and tea, about $400 for vehicle rentals, and $125 for a traffic ticket.

Other visits also recorded significant expenses.

In July, the stay at the Willard InterContinental hotel cost approximately $173,000, alongside roughly $520 for catering and beverages.

In April, during a three-day Washington visit, $51,000 was paid for lodging at the Watergate hotel, along with $3,036 for a makeup artist and an identical sum for a hairdresser.

In February, makeup expenses reached approximately $6,700, with a similar amount spent on haircuts.

An additional $4,800 was paid for photography lighting, $25,000 for the prime minister’s suite, about $300 for laundry, and $500 as a “smoking fee” in the press conference meeting room.

According to data provided in response to another petition, between 2019 and 2026, prime ministers Netanyahu, Bennett, and Lapid spent approximately 1.4 million shekels on makeup and hair styling in Israel and abroad.

About 90% of the sum is attributed to the Netanyahus, with the highest single expense standing at $13,500 for four days during a U.S. visit.