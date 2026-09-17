WATCH: Hasan Piker claims US responsible for more terror than al-Qaeda

Antisemitic streamer Hasan Piker told Axios that he believes the United States has caused more terror and death across the world than al-Qaeda, the radical Islamic terror organization.

Left-wing streamer Hasan Piker told Axios he believes the U.S. has caused more terrorism globally than al-Qaeda.

Asked whether America was worse “pound for pound,” Piker said: “Pound for pound as far as the number of deaths, yes. We have caused tremendous terror all around the… pic.twitter.com/XJQdVU14ux

— Clash Report (@clashreport) September 17, 2026