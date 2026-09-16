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WATCH: Palestinian ambassador to UK claims Bible is a ‘Palestinian book’

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Palestinian Ambassador to the UK Husam Zomlot called the Bible a “Palestinian book” that was rewritten to be used against the original Christians and people of the book, the Palestinians.

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