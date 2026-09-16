WATCH: Palestinian ambassador to UK claims Bible is a ‘Palestinian book’ September 16, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinian-ambassador-to-uk-claimed-the-bible-is-a-palestinian-book/ Email Print Palestinian Ambassador to the UK Husam Zomlot called the Bible a “Palestinian book” that was rewritten to be used against the original Christians and people of the book, the Palestinians. Palestinian Ambassador to UK Husam Zomlot: Palestinian History Was Stolen; We Are the Original Christians; The Bible Was Rewritten to Be Used Against Us; Jesus Is Our Gift to the World pic.twitter.com/gOkzF1hAzd — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) September 16, 2026 christianUnited Kingdom