WATCH: Satellite images show IDF reshaping southern Lebanon’s landscape September 16, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-satellite-images-show-idf-reshaping-southern-lebanons-landscape/ Email Print Satellite imagery from southern Lebanon reveals the scale of IDF operations, showing how clearing entrenched Hezbollah infrastructure is literally transforming the region’s geography. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/VIDEO-2026-09-16-00-16-02.mp4 HezbollahIDFLebanon