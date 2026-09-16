NHS suspends ‘Death to Israel’ surgeon over online rants against Jews and Judaism

Egyptian-trained British surgeon handed nine-month suspension over a serious of vulgar and threatening antisemitic social media posts aimed at Israel and Judaism.

By World Israel News Staff

A vascular surgeon who posted and shared social media material attacking Jews and calling for Israel’s destruction has been suspended from medical practice for nine months after a UK medical tribunal found his fitness to practice impaired by misconduct.

Dr. Muhammad Abdelmoez Abdelmoghny Khalil, who previously worked at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Trust, was sanctioned following a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service hearing held from September 1 to September 9.

The MPTS lists the case as misconduct arising from online activity and records the outcome as a nine-month suspension.

The proceedings followed complaints concerning a series of posts on Khalil’s social media accounts after the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Material reported to regulators included an image of an Israeli flag crossed out alongside the words “Death to Israel,” according to UK Lawyers for Israel, the organization that initially complained about Khalil.

Khalil was also accused of sharing a post originally published by far-left American activist Shaun King describing what King called “an average Israeli/Zionist idiot,” and threatened that Arabs would “wipe you completely from the face of the earth.”

The same post contained crude insults aimed specifically at the Torah, Talmud, Moses and Jewish prophets.”

“You can shove your Torah, your Talmud, your Moses and all your prophets up your stinky a**,” Khalil wrote.

Other material cited by UK Lawyers for Israel included a purported quotation attributed to former Egyptian president Gamal Abdel Nasser advocating the “complete eradication” of Israel.

Khalil also denied Hamas carried out the October 7 invasion and subsequent massacres, accusing Israel and Western media of fabricating elements of the attack.

“The Israeli and western fabrication of news that started on 7/10 is shameless and unprecedented,” he wrote.

After Instagram restricted his account, Khalil reportedly blamed “the Zionists.”

UK Lawyers for Israel welcomed the tribunal’s decision, arguing that the material went beyond political criticism of Israeli government policy because some of it explicitly targeted Jewish religious texts and figures as well as Israelis.

“Doctors occupy positions of enormous trust,” the organization said, arguing that Jewish and Israeli patients should not have to question whether a physician treating them harbors hostility toward their community.

Campaign Against Antisemitism said the General Medical Council brought fitness-to-practice proceedings involving five posts attributed to Khalil and that the allegations considered by the tribunal were proved.

The organization called on health authorities and regulators to ensure Jewish patients and medical professionals feel safe in clinical settings.

Khalil’s former NHS employer said action had already been taken against him nearly three years before the tribunal imposed its professional sanction.

University Hospitals of Liverpool Group said Khalil was “immediately excluded from work in October 2023” after the hospital became aware of the posts. His fixed-term contract was subsequently not renewed, the group said.

“We are committed to fairness and inclusion for everyone,” a spokesperson said, adding that the trust had supported the GMC investigation.

The case comes amid heightened scrutiny of allegations of antisemitism and other forms of racism within Britain’s health service.

In June, the British government published an independent review led by Lord John Mann examining how NHS employers and healthcare regulators deal with antisemitism and racism.

The review said Jewish patients had described anxiety about seeking treatment, including considering whether to conceal religious symbols before entering healthcare settings.

Mann’s review concluded that existing systems had not consistently dealt effectively with racism and discrimination and recommended stronger accountability, improved complaint and investigation procedures and expanded anti-racism training throughout the NHS.