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WATCH: How Israel’s incredible ‘shield around the tank’ saves soldiers’ lives

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Rafael’s Trophy protection system shields tanks and other armored vehicles from incoming projectiles and rockets, launching a countermeasure within seconds to detect, intercept, and neutralize the threat.

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