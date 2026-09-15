WATCH: How Israel’s incredible ‘shield around the tank’ saves soldiers’ lives September 15, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-how-israels-incredible-shield-around-the-tank-saves-idf-soldiers-lives/ Email Print Rafael’s Trophy protection system shields tanks and other armored vehicles from incoming projectiles and rockets, launching a countermeasure within seconds to detect, intercept, and neutralize the threat. Trophy Active Protection System: the shield around the tank An anti-tank missile is fired at a tank. Within seconds, the system detects the threat, determines whether it will hit and intercepts it before impact; already proven in combat and adopted by leading militaries… pic.twitter.com/YBz4QHW5Tz — Ynet Global (@ynetnews) September 15, 2026 IDFMerkavatankTrophy System