IDF targets senior Hamas commander in Gaza

The strike occurred around midnight and directly targeted the vehicle in which he was traveling, according to the reports.

By Gila Isaacson, JFeed

Israeli forces conducted an overnight airstrike on a vehicle in northern Gaza, Palestinian media outlets reported early Tuesday morning.

According to social media posts circulating in the Strip, the strike eliminated Ahmed al-Batsh, a senior figure in Hamas’s military wing.

Palestinian sources identified al-Batsh as the weapons staff commander for Hamas’s northern Gaza brigade.

During the Iron Swords war, he also served as commander of the Jabaliya battalion.

The reports further claim that al-Batsh was among the senior northern brigade commanders who participated in the infiltration into Israeli territory during Hamas’s October 7 terror attack.

The strike occurred around midnight and directly targeted the vehicle in which he was traveling, according to the reports.

Details regarding the identity of the eliminated terrorist and his roles are currently based on Palestinian reports, and the IDF has not yet issued official confirmation of the elimination.