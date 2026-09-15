Hostage survivor slams Venice film ‘NAZA’

A military helicopter with released hostages Eliya Cohen and Omer Shem Tov arrive at the Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva, February 22, 2025. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Cohen emphasized that while he recognizes the filmmakers’ legal right to express their views, the Israeli public must respond to their actions and publicly condemn them.

By Gila Isaacson, JFeed

Released hostage Eliya Cohen has launched a furious attack on the creators of the documentary “No Other Land,” Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, following their win of the Special Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival.

In an angry video posted online, he called on the public not to remain silent about the film’s portrayal of IDF soldiers: “They cannot humiliate my brothers and the people who fought to bring me home.”

The controversy surrounding the film continues to intensify, with Cohen now adding his voice to the outcry.

In a video shared on social media, Cohen said he has been unable to calm down for two days following the film’s Venice victory and the messages its creators delivered from the stage.

“I’m angry on a level you can’t describe,” Cohen began.

“For two days now I’ve been seething over this pair of idiots who flew to Venice to accept an award for the propaganda film they made about the State of Israel. It doesn’t register that these two people can come back to Israel tomorrow, walk around Dizengoff Center and Yehuda HaLevi Street and eat in restaurants here.”

“We as a People Cannot Let This Pass”

Cohen emphasized that while he recognizes the filmmakers’ legal right to express their views, the Israeli public must respond to their actions and publicly condemn them.

“I understand there’s a law and we live in a free and democratic country, and everyone is allowed to say what they want,” he said.

“But we as a people, not as a state, as a people, cannot let this pass without response. We need to take to the streets, hang up their posters and distribute their photos on every possible media platform so that when they walk down the street, they feel ashamed.”

Cohen then addressed the matter personally, referencing the soldiers who fought to rescue the hostages:

“In this country they cannot go and humiliate my brothers, my friends, and the people who fought every single day to bring me home, and who are fighting so our families can live here—and we’re going to let that pass?”

“Tomorrow Israelis Will Be Attacked in Europe”

Cohen argued that the film and the messages its creators are promoting could intensify hatred toward Israelis and Jews worldwide:

“Tomorrow every person like me and like you who goes out to Europe, if he speaks Hebrew, they’ll spit on him, beat him up, and curse him. It’s because of these people spreading these terrible lies about us.”

Concluding his remarks, Cohen called for suggestions of legal protest methods against the filmmakers:

“I don’t react like this to anything. We really have to do something. Anyone who has an idea—send me a message. Whether it’s hanging posters in the street or jumping on rooftops to hang up their signs, I’m in.”

The Film That Sparked Outrage in Israel

NAZA is an 80-minute British-produced documentary directed by Israelis Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor.

The film is based on anonymous testimonies from 24 Israeli soldiers and intelligence personnel and presents serious allegations regarding target selection, the use of artificial intelligence systems and civilian casualties during the fighting in Gaza.

The film screened in the official competition at the Venice Film Festival received prolonged applause and subsequently won the Special Jury Prize.

Abraham and Szor, who were also partners in creating the Oscar-winning film “No Other Land,” delivered sharp criticism of Israel and the IDF’s conduct in the war during the festival.