IDF destroys Hezbollah base intended to conquer Israel’s Galilee

Netanyahu and Katz said Israeli forces were preparing to defend the area and prevent Hezbollah from returning.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The IDF destroyed more than 2 kilometers of Hezbollah underground infrastructure on the Ali Taher Ridge in southern Lebanon, completing operational control of the area above and below ground and eliminating facilities Israel said were intended to support attacks against its northern communities, Israel’s military announced.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a joint statement that the operation completed the establishment of Israel’s security zone in southern Lebanon.

The infrastructure, built over two decades with Iranian funding and planning, included a command post and was intended to serve as a base for a Hezbollah plan to conquer the Galilee, according to the statement.

Positions on the ridge also provided observation and fire capabilities over the northern Israeli communities of Metula and Kiryat Shmona.

The IDF said troops from the 36th Division destroyed the underground routes following extensive preparations.

Israeli forces had recently established operational control over the Ali Taher Ridge both above and below ground.

Troops found dozens of Iranian-made rockets, missiles and UAVs inside the underground network, along with machine guns, dozens of anti-tank missiles and hundreds of mines and explosive devices.

The infrastructure also contained a central command compound used by Hezbollah’s Badr Unit, the IDF said.

The facility included command centers, weapons storage rooms and living quarters that enabled Hezbollah terrorists to direct combat operations and remain underground for extended periods.

Netanyahu and Katz said Israeli forces were preparing to defend the area and prevent Hezbollah from returning.

They said the IDF would remain in the security zone and continue destroying terrorist infrastructure while preventing Hezbollah from reestablishing itself and rebuilding its capabilities.

The IDF separately said its forces would continue operating in the security zone in southern Lebanon to remove threats and destroy Hezbollah infrastructure while preventing attacks against Israeli civilians.

The military said it remains committed to the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon.

Israel will continue defending its northern communities from within Lebanon, Netanyahu and Katz said, adding that attempts to attack Israeli civilians or troops would be met with force.