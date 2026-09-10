WATCH: Israeli forces arrest suspect accused of plotting imminent shooting September 10, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-commandos-capture-palestinian-shooting-attack-suspect/ Email Print Israeli commandos arrested Ismail Ankaio in Beitunia after a week-long manhunt, following intelligence that he was preparing to carry out an imminent shooting attack. A Palestinian planning an imminent shooting attack was apprehended by Israeli commandos in the West Bank earlier today, following a week-long manhunt, the military announces. The IDF says troops of the Duvdevan Commando Unit raided the town of Beitunia and captured Ismail… pic.twitter.com/Q5PxgQwmY9 — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) September 10, 2026 IDFJudea and SamariaShooting attack