WATCH: Israeli forces arrest suspect accused of plotting imminent shooting

Israeli commandos arrested Ismail Ankaio in Beitunia after a week-long manhunt, following intelligence that he was preparing to carry out an imminent shooting attack.

A Palestinian planning an imminent shooting attack was apprehended by Israeli commandos in the West Bank earlier today, following a week-long manhunt, the military announces.

The IDF says troops of the Duvdevan Commando Unit raided the town of Beitunia and captured Ismail… pic.twitter.com/Q5PxgQwmY9

— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) September 10, 2026