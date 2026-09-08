Israel breaks up terror network, charges five Jerusalem residents

Five Jerusalem residents accused of terror ties arrested by Israeli security forces. (X Screenshot)

Security forces confiscated weapons and military equipment designated for upcoming operations.

By Gil Tanenbaum, TPS

Israel’s Shin Bet (anti-terror General Security Service), police, and military said they dismantled an extensive terror network planning attacks against Israeli civilians and security forces, arresting more than 30 people across Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria in a joint operation. Investigations are ongoing.

Among those detained were five Jerusalem residents linked to the Hamas-affiliated “Shabab al-Aqsa” terror group, including Subeih Abu Subeih, son of a man who carried out a fatal 2016 Jerusalem shooting, and Rashid Rasheq, released in a January 2025 hostage exchange.

According to Israeli authorities, the two allegedly led a broader network recruiting armed cells across the Palestinian areas.

Investigators said plots included a planned attack on a restaurant in the city of Modi’in, explosives training, and a shooting attack targeting security forces in Al-Eizariya, near Jerusalem.

Security forces confiscated weapons and military equipment designated for upcoming operations.

The Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office has filed indictments against five suspects on charges including terror organization management, conspiracy to commit murder, and weapons offenses.

Prosecutors requested they remain detained through legal proceedings.