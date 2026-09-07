Poll finds 77% of Israelis fear Oct. 7-style attack from Judea and Samaria.

Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that the IDF had been directed to prepare for an “all out war” in Judea and Samaria.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The Jerusalem Center for Foreign Affairs and Security said Monday that most Israelis are concerned the Palestinian Authority’s security forces could mount a major assault from Judea and Samaria resembling the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack.

According to the findings, 77% of Israelis share that concern, with the figure rising to 86% among Jewish respondents.

The study also found broad resistance to creating a Palestinian state along the 1967 lines. Overall, 67% of Israelis opposed such a state, including 75% of Jewish Israelis.

The survey results came as Defense Minister Israel Katz announced Monday that the IDF had been directed to prepare for an “all out war” in the Judea and Samaria in the event that the PA or groups connected to it carry out, or appear to be preparing, an Oct. 7-style assault on Israeli forces or settlements.

Katz said the directive came from him and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and called for the military to be ready for a wide-ranging response following reports of a potential coordinated attack involving several fronts.

“We will not allow a return to the reality of an intifada lasting for years, as was the case in the past,” Katz said.

The response envisioned by Katz could involve operations throughout Judea and Samaria against senior PA figures, Palestinian security personnel and what he identified as terrorist infrastructure, i24NEWS reported. Israeli forces could carry out targeted killings, move civilians away from fighting and dismantle terrorist facilities, while maintaining a military presence in areas brought under their control.

Katz cited Israel’s security zones in Gaza and Lebanon and earlier operations in Jenin as models for the approach.

Separately, an Israeli was stabbed Monday at the Maoz Yehuda settlement farm near the Palestinian village of Usarin. Magen David Adom said the victim suffered moderate-to-serious injuries.

Katz’s warning also came after Maariv reported last week that Israeli intelligence indicated Iran was preparing a future multi-front assault involving Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis and pro-Iranian militias in Iraq.

Arab media reports indicate Iran is considering activating the different fronts simultaneously from the beginning of a future conflict.