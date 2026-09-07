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WATCH: Hezbollah-affiliated journalist struck by Israeli missile in dramatic attack

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Ali Shabib, a reporter for Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV, was wounded when an Israeli missile struck Hezbollah infrastructure in Nabatieh just meters behind him, following Hezbollah drone attacks on Israeli forces.

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