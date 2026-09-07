WATCH: Hezbollah-affiliated journalist struck by Israeli missile in dramatic attack September 7, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hezbollah-affiliated-journalist-struck-by-israeli-missile-in-dramatic-attack/ Email Print Ali Shabib, a reporter for Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV, was wounded when an Israeli missile struck Hezbollah infrastructure in Nabatieh just meters behind him, following Hezbollah drone attacks on Israeli forces. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/VIDEO-2026-09-07-18-47-24.mp4 Al-ManarHezbollahIDF