IDF chief warns enemies will ‘pay heavy price’ as military drills for multi-front attack

Zamir closely observed the activation of alert forces and reserves, operational responses and decision-making at different levels of command.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir warned that Israel’s enemies would “pay a heavy price” as the military conducted an exercise testing its ability to respond to a surprise multi-front attack.

The exercise, called “Breaking Dawn 2.0,” tested the readiness of troops and military units to respond to an unexpected attack on several fronts.

Zamir closely observed the activation of alert forces and reserves, operational responses and decision-making at different levels of command.

“Today’s exercise constitutes another step in implementing the lessons of Oct. 7 and examining the IDF’s readiness for a scenario involving a surprise war,” Zamir said.

“We are assessing the readiness of the forces and demanding that they meet the highest standard at every level, from the soldier at a position or outpost, through the command and control centers and headquarters, to the General Staff; from the soldier in the field to the Chief of the General Staff.”

The military practiced and evaluated operational plans during the exercise, incorporating lessons from the Oct. 7 massacre and combat on several fronts. The drill is also part of IDF preparations for the upcoming holiday period.

“We are changing, correcting and strengthening everything required to be better prepared for every scenario,” Zamir stated.

The chief of staff said the exercise was also intended to send a warning to Israel’s adversaries.

“Today’s examination also sends a message to our enemies: The IDF is fit, prepared, and ready to defend the State of Israel, and is also prepared to take the initiative and strike anyone who attempts to harm us.”

“Our message is clear. Anyone who attempts to harm the State of Israel and its civilians will encounter a determined IDF that is prepared and ready, and will pay an immediate and very heavy price,” Zamir concluded.

Israel believes Iran is preparing a coordinated attack involving Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis and pro-Iranian militias in Iraq, with Tehran seeking to bring multiple fronts into a future conflict from the outset, Maariv reported.