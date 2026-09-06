WATCH: Mamdani hands pen used to sign 9/11 executive orders to lawyer who represented al-Qaeda terrorist

After signing two executive orders regarding 9/11, NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani handed a pen to his chief counsel, Ramzi Kassem, who formerly represented al-Qaeda terrorist Ahmed al-Darbi, brother-in-law of Pentagon hijacker Khalid al-Mihdhar.

🚨 NOW: Ugandan Mayor Mamdani is facing major backlash from victims' families after he signed a 9/11 executive order and gave the honorary pen to a lawyer who REPRESENTED an AL-QAEDA TERRORIST connected to the Pentagon attack — NYP

The enemy is inside the gates.

The pen was… pic.twitter.com/AnfVXamkfM

— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 5, 2026