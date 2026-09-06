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WATCH: Mamdani hands pen used to sign 9/11 executive orders to lawyer who represented al-Qaeda terrorist

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After signing two executive orders regarding 9/11, NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani handed a pen to his chief counsel, Ramzi Kassem, who formerly represented al-Qaeda terrorist Ahmed al-Darbi, brother-in-law of Pentagon hijacker Khalid al-Mihdhar.

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