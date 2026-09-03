Israel releases first of five Lebanese detainees in deal linked to search for Jewish remains

Construction on the concrete border barrier between Israel and Lebanon, northern Israel, November 12, 2025. (Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90)

Lebanese man Malek Ghazi was the first to be handed over, according to the Red Cross and Lebanese media.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed Thursday that Israel will release five Lebanese detainees as part of an understanding with Beirut linked to efforts to locate and recover the remains of leaders of Lebanon’s Jewish community who were abducted and murdered in the 1980s.

Netanyahu’s office said the decision followed months of efforts by both countries to locate the remains, including operations on the ground in Lebanon.

The Prime Minister’s Office said Netanyahu had directed Israeli officials to continue working to recover the bodies.

The five detainees were taken into custody in areas of southern Lebanon under Israel Defense Forces control.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Israeli authorities determined after questioning that they were civilians with no ties to terrorist organizations and had not participated in terrorist activity.

The detainees began being transferred to Lebanese authorities Thursday through the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Lebanese man Malek Ghazi was the first to be handed over, according to the Red Cross and Lebanese media. Four others are expected to follow.

The transfer was the first such handover in six months.

The remains Israel is seeking are those of prominent members of Lebanon’s Jewish community who disappeared in Beirut during the 1980s, when Hezbollah and other Shiite groups aducted several communal figures. Some of those kidnapped were later murdered.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam welcomed Ghazi’s release and thanked the United States and its ambassador to Lebanon for their role in securing the transfer.

Salam said Lebanon would continue efforts to obtain the release of all Lebanese prisoners held by Israel and to establish the fate of people who remain missing.