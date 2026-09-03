WATCH: Former IDF spox explains how sanctions are crushing Iran’s power

Former IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus broke down how sanctions are crushing Iran, diminishing its power in the Strait of Hormuz, and why the regime is refraining from attacking Israel.

The Iranian regime is growing more desperate by the day. The US strategy is working. Israel is ready to defend and retaliate. The Iranian people must not be left to fight alone again.

My thoughts on @FoxBusiness pic.twitter.com/wL1PHm0mB0 — Jonathan Conricus (@jconricus) September 2, 2026