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WATCH: Former IDF spox explains how sanctions are crushing Iran’s power

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Former IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus broke down how sanctions are crushing Iran, diminishing its power in the Strait of Hormuz, and why the regime is refraining from attacking Israel.

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