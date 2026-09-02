Netanyahu visits Gaza’s Yellow Line

The Yellow Line is a strategic corridor running east-west across the Gaza Strip that Israeli forces have maintained control over during the current conflict.

By Gila Isaacson, JFeed

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited an Israel Defense Forces outpost near the Yellow Line in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, accompanied by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor, and the commander of the 99th Division, Brig. Gen. Elad Tzuri.

During the visit, Netanyahu received briefings from field commanders on IDF operations along the Yellow Line corridor, the division’s operational objectives in the sector, and ongoing efforts to neutralize threats while ensuring the security of troops and nearby Israeli communities.

The Yellow Line is a strategic corridor running east-west across the Gaza Strip that Israeli forces have maintained control over during the current conflict.

אני כאן ברצועת עזה. איזנקוט רצה שניכנע ונצא מכאן – טוב שלא הקשבתי לו. היום אנחנו שולטים בשטח ונשארים בקו הזה. יש לנו עוד עבודה להשלים ונשלים אותה – עד לפירוק החמאס מנשקו ופירוז עזה. עזה לא תהווה יותר איום על ישראל! pic.twitter.com/U6O0tjly8A — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 2, 2026

Speaking from the outpost, Netanyahu emphasized Israel’s military presence in the territory:

“I’m here inside the Gaza Strip with the Chief of Staff, with the commander of the Southern Command, and with our heroic commanders and soldiers. We control the ground here.

You can see Ashkelon over there; you can see all our communities from every direction: Sderot, Netivot, and the kibbutzim.

We control the territory. We are not retreating. We are staying on this line.

We control 60% of the Strip, and our hand is still extended because we are eliminating the terrorists who threaten us, doing this day after day.

Yesterday we took out the head of Hamas’s internal security service. We will certainly learn many things.”

Netanyahu outlined Israel’s strategic objectives:

“We are doing everything to achieve our goal, dismantling Hamas’s weaponry and demilitarizing Gaza. Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel. This goal has largely already been achieved, and there is still work to complete, and we will complete it.”

The prime minister was accompanied by his chief of staff, the head of the National Security Council, and his military secretary.