Smotrich, Feiglin Create election alliance to consolidate national camp

For Smotrich, the deal is part of a push for wider cooperation on the right rather than simply an electoral arrangement between two parties.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Religious Zionism and Zehut will contest the elections for the 26th Knesset together, party leaders Bezalel Smotrich and Moshe Feiglin announced Tuesday, agreeing on a 13-candidate slate intended to prevent votes in the national-religious camp from being lost.

The agreement puts Smotrich, the Religious Zionism chairman, at the top of the ticket and Zehut chairman Feiglin in second place.

Religious Zionism then receives five consecutive positions, filled by Orit Strock, Simcha Rothman, Tzvika Mor, Zvi Sukkot and Ohad Tal.

The parties alternate more frequently further down the slate. Zehut’s Yitzhak Zaga is eighth and Religious Zionism’s Omer Rahamim ninth. Zehut candidates Omer Patsiniash Waldman and Arkady Moter occupy the next two positions, followed by Religious Zionism’s Michal Woldiger and Zehut’s Roi Kirschberg.

For Smotrich, the deal is part of a push for wider cooperation on the right rather than simply an electoral arrangement between two parties.

“I am glad that Moshe answered the call and decided to embark on this path with us. There are differences between us, and we are not seeking to blur them,” Smotrich said.

While acknowledging those differences, Smotrich said each party would maintain its own identity and direction. He called the agreement “the first alliance, but not the last,” inviting other political forces that regard the right as their political home to join.

Smotrich said security, settlement, the judicial system and preventing the establishment of a Palestinian state were among the issues at stake in the election. He said the parties had a responsibility to expand the national camp and work toward establishing a strong right-wing government.

Feiglin framed Zehut’s decision around a commitment made to its supporters not to risk losing their votes while ensuring representation for the party’s values.

“Tonight we are bringing the news that so many have been waiting for and embarking on a joint initiative designed to maximize the strength of the national and faith-based camp,” Feiglin said.

He urged supporters who value the Land of Israel, national security and individual liberty to back the joint slate.