WATCH: Iranian general threatens war ‘anytime and anywhere,’ claims missile stockpile intact

Senior IRGC general Mohammad Reza Naqdi claimed that Iran’s missile stockpiles have not been depleted and threatened to conduct asymmetric warfare anytime and anywhere, even in Wall Street or Manhattan.

Senior IRGC General Mohammad Reza Naqdi Threatens “Asymmetric War” in Wall Street and Manhattan – Anywhere, Anytime; Adds: The People Plundering Palestine Should Return to Their Countries if They Want to Save Their Lives – Otherwise They’ll Be Massacred Like the Jewish Tribe in… pic.twitter.com/B1ygTlwzFV — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) September 1, 2026