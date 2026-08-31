Yemen seizes Iranian drone parts for Houthis

Houthi supporters hold a rally in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, July 17, 2026, against the Saudi-led coalition. Banner in Arabic reads, "All Saudi oil facilities are targets to our missiles and drones." (AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman)

According to the Yemeni government, the smuggling operation included hundreds of components of various types, including advanced technologies enabling precision targeting and use of aerial weapons against maritime targets.

By Eliana Fleming, JFeed

Forces from Yemen’s ‘Popular Armed Resistance,’ a militia operating under the country’s internationally recognized government, have seized an Iranian smuggling vessel carrying a massive shipment of advanced drone components.

The operation, conducted in cooperation with Saudi and international naval forces, intercepted sophisticated equipment intended for building drones, unmanned aerial vehicles, and maritime radar systems destined for the Houthi rebels.

Video documentation released by the Yemeni resistance organization shows the entire operation, from initial detection of the Iranian vessel through its capture and towing to a government-controlled port, where the complex smuggling operation was fully exposed.

The footage released by Yemeni forces documents the surveillance operation tracking the vessel, the coordinated interdiction that led to its capture and boarding, the towing of the ship to shore, its unloading, and finally the discovery of its concealed cargo.

Deep within the small vessel, forces discovered hidden storage compartments containing components capable of assembling and upgrading dozens or potentially hundreds of drones, aircraft, cruise missiles, and other weapons systems.

According to the Yemeni government, the smuggling operation included hundreds of components of various types, including advanced technologies enabling precision targeting and use of aerial weapons against maritime targets.

The seized items included turbine engine units, high-torque smart servo motors with control boards and magnetic balancing mechanisms, small digital servo motors with metal casings, wireless data transmission and reception units, live-feed viewing and reception screens, long-range transmission mechanisms, advanced transmission antennas, and additional sophisticated equipment.