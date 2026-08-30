WATCH: NY governor spotted wearing a hijab

New York Governor Kathy Hochul was seen wearing the classic Muslim headdress, the hijab, while speaking to a group of Muslim men, amid fears of growing Islamic influence in American culture and politics.

“Feminist icon” NY Governor Hochul just put on a hijab for Muslim men pic.twitter.com/D1RfqBqnf1 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 30, 2026