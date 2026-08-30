WATCH: Drone smuggling from Egypt into Gaza persists

Footage shows a drone crossing from Egypt into Gaza and releasing a drug shipment, raising concerns over Hamas’s disarmament intentions and what else may be smuggled in.

🛑Footage circulated Saturday from inside Gaza reveals an ongoing drone-smuggling operation into the Strip. The video shows a drone arriving from the Egyptian border, landing inside Gaza and unloading a shipment reportedly containing drugs. Sources in Gaza told N12News that… pic.twitter.com/qz6IIJzoDK — Iris (@streetwize) August 30, 2026