Violent clashes in Qusra prompt security response

Masked Arab men throw stones from an illegal outpost near the village of Qusra in Samaria. (X/Elisha Yered)

The IDF said the circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israeli security forces evacuated a Palestinian Arab family’s home in Qusra in Samaria after dozens of Israeli rioters entered the residence during clashes in the area, the IDF said, adding that vehicles and evidence were seized for a police investigation.

The IDF said soldiers and Israel Border Police personnel were sent to the village after receiving reports of violence involving Israelis and Palestinian Authority Arabs.

By the time forces reached the area, dozens of rioters were inside a Palestinian Arab residence with the family still present.

Troops and Border Police removed the Israelis and separated those involved to protect the occupants of the house.

The Palestinian Arab homeowner said members of his family were attacked and accused security forces of restraining members of the household as they responded to the confrontation.

The IDF did not address his allegation.

Separately, videos shared on social media appeared to show masked people traveling into the area in pickup trucks.

Neither the identities of those depicted nor the circumstances surrounding the videos could be independently confirmed.

After clearing the residence, security forces removed the Israelis from the area and seized the vehicles they had used to arrive in Qusra.

Those vehicles are being turned over to the Judea and Samaria District of the Israel Police together with other evidence gathered by security personnel during the operation.

Police have opened an investigation into the violence.

The IDF said the circumstances of the incident remain under investigation, including the reports and allegations made about what occurred in the village.

Authorities are examining the evidence gathered at the scene as part of the police investigation into those involved in the clashes and the entry into the Palestinian Arab home.