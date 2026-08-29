WATCH: Tucker Carlson doesn’t know anything August 29, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-tucker-carlson-doesnt-know-anything/ Email Print In dozens of clips, antisemitic far-right commentator Tucker Carlson has repeatedly dodged questions and criticism of his claims by insisting he simply doesn’t know what he’s talking about and is just asking questions. Tucker Carlson not knowing what things mean for 2 minutes. pic.twitter.com/7SoaKNT42Z — Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) August 28, 2026 Conspiracy theoriesTucker Carlson