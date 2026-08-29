WATCH: Tucker Carlson doesn’t know anything

In dozens of clips, antisemitic far-right commentator Tucker Carlson has repeatedly dodged questions and criticism of his claims by insisting he simply doesn’t know what he’s talking about and is just asking questions.

Tucker Carlson not knowing what things mean for 2 minutes. pic.twitter.com/7SoaKNT42Z — Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) August 28, 2026