Danon slams UN for refusing to retract Gaza famine claims

IDF attaché to the UN sits behind Israel's UN envoy Danny Danon. (UN MIssion)

Recent UNICEF assessments have indicated lower levels of acute malnutrition among young children.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon criticized United Nations humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher for not retracting accusations that Israel deliberately starved Palestinians in Gaza after newer assessments showed lower rates of acute malnutrition among young children.

In May 2025, Fletcher accused Israel of deliberately and systematically imposing forced starvation on Gaza’s population.

As head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Fletcher said Israel’s obstruction of aid trucks had produced a man-made famine in the Gaza Strip.

More recent UNICEF surveys and related assessments cited by Israeli officials and independent reports have indicated lower levels of acute malnutrition among young children.

Danon accused Fletcher of refusing to acknowledge evidence contradicting his previous statements.

“There is a troubling pattern here: you echo false claims about Israel, and when the facts prove otherwise, you refuse to retract them,” Danon wrote on X.

“From the false famine narrative to your outrageous ‘genocide’ remarks, the damage has already been done – you’ve fueled antisemitism and further eroded the UN’s credibility around the world.

“Sometimes, it’s okay to admit you were wrong.”

Fletcher responded that reduced hunger resulted from increased food deliveries under President Donald Trump’s plan and international assistance.

“I’m (again) avoiding undignified clickbait exchange. We reduced hunger from levels I spoke of last year because President Trump’s plan and support from region, US, Europe helped us get in 1m+ meals a day. I fully back @UNICEF. We won’t be distracted from saving lives.”

Danon separately highlighted a social media post by Trump stating that more than 100 UNRWA employees participated in the October 7 massacre.

“MORE THAN 100 UNRWA EMPLOYEES PARTICIPATED IN THE OCTOBER 7 MASSACRE!!!” Danon quoted Trump as saying.

Danon said the UN should demand that Hamas be removed from UNRWA before pressing Israel to permit the agency to operate on Israeli territory.

Israel’s Knesset passed legislation banning UNRWA from operating within sovereign Israeli territory and East Jerusalem. The U.S. government also halted financial support to UNRWA following allegations that employees participated in the October 7 massacre.