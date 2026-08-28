WATCH: Over 50,000 Jews fill Western Wall complex for prayers

Grammar check: As the High Holidays inch closer and the time for repentance nears, thousands of Jews flock to the Western Wall, the remnant of the Second Temple, to ask for forgiveness and a happy, successful New Year.

🛑More than 50,000 people gathered overnight for the central Selichot prayers at the Western Wall Plaza in Jerusalem. Photo: The Western Wall Heritage Foundation pic.twitter.com/BtcoQHhhZ5 — Iris (@streetwize) August 28, 2026