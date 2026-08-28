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WATCH: Over 50,000 Jews fill Western Wall complex for prayers

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Grammar check: As the High Holidays inch closer and the time for repentance nears, thousands of Jews flock to the Western Wall, the remnant of the Second Temple, to ask for forgiveness and a happy, successful New Year.

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