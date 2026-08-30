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WATCH: IDF hunts down another Oct. 7th infiltrator

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The IDF eliminated Nukhba Force commander And al-Fatah Abu al-Eish, who invaded Israel on Oct. 7, and terrorist Raed Adel Mohammed Alyan in a Saturday strike on Jabalia, northern Gaza.

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