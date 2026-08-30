WATCH: IDF hunts down another Oct. 7th infiltrator August 30, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-hunts-down-another-oct-7th-infiltrator/ Email Print The IDF eliminated Nukhba Force commander And al-Fatah Abu al-Eish, who invaded Israel on Oct. 7, and terrorist Raed Adel Mohammed Alyan in a Saturday strike on Jabalia, northern Gaza. קידם מתווי טרור בטווח הזמן המיידי: צה"ל חיסל מפקד נוח'בה בזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור חמאס שפשט לשטח מדינת ישראל בטבח ה-7 באוקטובר צה"ל תקף אתמול במרחב ג'באליה שבצפון רצועת עזה, וחיסל את המחבל עבד אלפתאח אבו-אלעיש, מפקד נוח'בה בזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור חמאס>>> pic.twitter.com/3eVZvqn7aF — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 30, 2026 GazaHamasIDF