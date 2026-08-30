ADL report finds widespread antisemitism in US teachers unions

High school teacher and faculty advisor Chela Delgado, who backed Oakland Education Association's anti-Israel resolution accusing IDF of 'genocide' in November 2023, addresses striking teachers' rally in Oakland, May 4, 2023. (Shutterstock)

Three-quarters of Jewish educators feel pressured by unions to self-censor, new survey finds, pointing to growing anti-Jewish hostility in American teachers unions.

By World Israel News Staff

A new Anti-Defamation League report has found widespread antisemitism, anti-Zionist hostility and dissatisfaction with union leadership among Jewish members of teachers unions across the United States.

The report, released Aug. 27 and titled “Antisemitism in US Teachers Unions,” was based on focus groups and a survey of 307 Jewish members of K-12 teachers unions.

According to the ADL, nearly three-quarters of respondents said they felt pressure to self-censor in union settings, while 70% agreed that speaking out about the treatment of Jews within their unions could lead to professional or reputational consequences.

Nearly half, 47.6%, said they had reduced their participation in union activities because of rhetoric or conduct directed at Jews, Zionists, Zionism or Israel.

“Teachers unions were built on the promise of solidarity, fairness and dignity for every worker. This report makes clear that this promise is being broken for Jewish educators across the country,” ADL CEO and National Director Jonathan Greenblatt said.

“What we found is not the work of a few bad actors. It is a structural and cultural failure,” he added. “Jewish educators deserve to feel safe and protected in their union spaces. And instead of that, they are self-censoring and fearing backlash for raising concerns.”

The report found that more than 70% of respondents viewed union statements about the Israel-Hamas war that failed to condemn Hamas or the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks as a problem.

Sixty-eight percent said calls to cut ties with mainstream Jewish organizations were also a problem within their unions.

About 52% said they had witnessed minimization or denial of the Oct. 7 attacks during the previous year, while approximately 49% reported hearing the term “Zionist” used as a slur or pejorative.

Around 44% said speakers who justified violence against Jews or Israel had been given platforms at union events during the previous year.

The ADL also found widespread dissatisfaction with the way union leaders handled complaints. Among respondents who said they had brought concerns to union leadership, 69% said they were not at all satisfied with the response.

More than a quarter of those surveyed said their unions had sponsored or promoted programming concerning Jews, Zionism or Israel during the previous year.

Of that group, 78% described the programming as biased against Jews, Zionists or Israel.

The report also included accounts from Jewish teachers describing hostile experiences within their unions following the Oct. 7 attack and the ensuing war.

One respondent said a local union had adopted a resolution that “blamed Israel for the October 7 Hamas attack,” adding that Jewish members who attempted to introduce amendments were “voted down and shouted down.”

Another alleged that union leaders had promoted “extremely biased and nasty anti-Israel curriculum,” including materials that praised the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack, which Hamas calls the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation.

A third educator said the atmosphere within the union had changed dramatically.

“My union has made me feel isolated, bothered, and perpetuated a hostile environment where antisemitism has flourished through micro aggressions,” the respondent said.

“This is the first time in 26 years of teaching that I have been so acutely aware of my Jewish identity at work, my professional space.”

Another respondent said some Jewish teachers had stopped openly identifying themselves as Jewish.

“Jewish educators have gone into hiding,” the respondent said. “They do not admit to being Jewish or wear any identifying clothing/jewelry. We are still being told not to speak.”

The survey also asked participants what steps they wanted unions to take in response.

Nearly 76% called for union leaders to clearly condemn threats and harassment targeting Jews, while 73.3% wanted what the ADL described as balanced and evidence-based antisemitism education.

Another 71.7% supported clearer rules against harassment connected to Jewish identity or Zionism.

“Jewish educators have shown extraordinary courage, showing up to meetings, filing complaints, running for leadership positions and advocating from within, often at real personal and professional cost,” said Shira Goodman, ADL vice president of Public Affairs and Special Initiatives.

“They are not asking for special treatment,” Goodman said. “They are asking for the same dignity and belonging that unions promise every member.”

The ADL said the findings come amid a broader rise in reported antisemitic incidents in the United States and indicate that many Jewish educators believe the climate inside their unions has deteriorated substantially since Oct. 7, 2023.