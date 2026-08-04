NYPD: Nearly 70% of New York hate crimes targeted Jews in July

Jewish New Yorkers, who make up about 10% of the city’s population, were the victims of nearly 70% of all confirmed hate crimes in July, according to newly released NYPD data.

Police recorded 23 anti-Jewish hate crimes last month—a 53% increase from July 2025—accounting for the overwhelming majority of the city’s 33 confirmed bias offenses. Year-to-date, anti-Jewish incidents make up 57% of all confirmed hate crimes in New York City.

“I remain deeply concerned by the unacceptable spike in hate crimes, particularly those targeting Jewish New Yorkers,” City Council Speaker Julie Menin said, pledging to continue fighting antisemitism.