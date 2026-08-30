Israel condemns Turkish leader after genocidal, Nazi claims

The ministry accused the Turkish leader of imprisoning political opponents, supporting the Hamas terrorist organization and invading neighboring countries.

By JNS

Jerusalem on Saturday condemned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for antisemitic incitement, after he branded Zionism a “genocidal ideology,” invoked the Holocaust in attacks on the Jewish state and urged Muslim nations to unite against Israel.

Erdoğan said on Friday that Israel’s government was attempting to destabilize the region and claimed that “the genocidal ideology known as Zionism targets everyone who defends humanitarian values.”

Referring to Nazi Germany and the Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia, Erdoğan said that civilians had paid the price for international inaction against “Hitler, Pol Pot and other crazed oppressors.”

“Millions of people from various origins and faiths were subjected to genocide in Hitler’s concentration camps and Pol Pot’s killing fields,” Erdoğan said.

“Humanity, unfortunately, just stood idly by and watched what unfolded.”

“The same mistake is being repeated today in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon,” he continued. “The world is failing to adequately react to the genocidal network’s lawless policies that recognize no principles, values and limits.”

The Turkish leader also urged Muslim countries not to rely on outside powers.

“I believe that it must now be understood that we as Muslims cannot achieve anything by pinning our hopes on others,” Erdoğan said. “We have to be strong and deterrent, defending our rights together and building peace and security in our region together.”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry responded on Saturday that Erdoğan was seeking “new heights of wild incitement against the Jewish state in an attempt to divert attention from his actions against his own people and across the region.”

The ministry accused the Turkish leader of imprisoning political opponents, supporting the Hamas terrorist organization and invading neighboring countries.

“Like the worst antisemites in history, Erdoğan seeks to deflect attention from his own disgraceful actions by spreading false blood libels,” the ministry said.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry rejected Jerusalem’s response, accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government of genocide in Gaza.

It also said that Israeli institutions operated “in a manner similar to Goebbels’ propaganda machine,” referring to Nazi Germany’s Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels.

The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism lists “drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis” among examples that may constitute antisemitism.

The Israeli government defines Zionism as “the national movement espousing repatriation of Jews to their homeland—the Land of Israel—and the resumption of sovereign Jewish life there.”