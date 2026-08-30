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WATCH: Ben-Gvir defends tougher rules for Palestinian prisoners

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Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir defended his tightening of restrictions on Palestinian prisoners, citing the horrific conditions hostages endured in Gaza.

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