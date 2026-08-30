WATCH: Ben-Gvir defends tougher rules for Palestinian prisoners

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir defended his tightening of restrictions on Palestinian prisoners, citing the horrific conditions hostages endured in Gaza.

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir says he is ‘pleased’ with the harsh conditions of Palestinian prisoners

Ben-Gvir releases video of himself inside a cell with Palestinian female prisoners, rejecting a request to improve prison conditions… pic.twitter.com/mH0LEZPZ52

— Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) August 30, 2026