UK chief rabbi warns planned Israel sanctions could fuel antisemitism, harm peace

Britain’s chief rabbi makes rare public statement on foreign policy after speaking with Foreign Secretary, denouncing plans to impose sweeping trade ban on Israeli settlements in response to planned construction east of Jerusalem.

By World Israel News Staff

Britain’s Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis warned Sunday night that planned UK sanctions targeting Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria could prove counterproductive, damage relations with Israel and intensify hostility toward British Jews.

Mirvis issued the warning after meeting Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband on Friday to discuss the government’s response to Israel’s decision to advance construction in the E1 area between Jerusalem and Ma’ale Adumim.

“I welcomed the opportunity on Friday to meet with the Foreign Secretary, the Rt Hon. Ed Miliband,” Mirvis said.

“While we share fervent hopes for a future of peace and security in the Middle East, I explained why I believe the UK Government’s intended sanctions will be counter-productive and even endanger such a vision of peace.”

The dispute follows Israel’s August 18 opening of a tender for 1,234 housing units in E1, part of a wider project for 3,401 homes approved last year.

Britain and a group of other Western governments have demanded that Israel withdraw the plans, arguing that construction in E1 would undermine the territorial continuity of a future Palestinian state and make a two-state agreement more difficult.

The controversy centers on E1, a roughly 12-square-kilometer area east of Jerusalem lying between the capital and Ma’ale Adumim.

Successive Israeli governments refrained for decades from carrying out residential construction there, in part because of opposition from the United States and European governments.

Miliband described the tender as an “unacceptable and destructive act” and summoned Israel’s chargé d’affaires in London. He said the government would announce a “comprehensive set of measures” in the coming weeks, including sanctions targeting those involved in settlement expansion.

The precise measures have not yet been formally announced. British media have reported that Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s government is considering restrictions on trade with Israeli settlements, potentially covering both goods and services.

Mirvis warned that attempting to distinguish settlement-related commerce from broader economic activity involving Israel could result in measures spreading well beyond their intended target.

“The intended policy will not influence Israeli decision-making in the way the Government intends,” he said. “Instead, it risks inflicting real harm across the region.”

“Given the obvious challenges of defining and implementing such measures, there is a clear danger that they will spiral into a de facto boycott of trade with Israel more broadly, damaging the long-term relationship between our two countries and threatening the livelihoods of tens of thousands of Palestinian workers.”

The possibility of a settlement trade ban has gained considerable support within the governing Labour Party. Around 140 Labour MPs wrote to the government earlier this summer urging it to prohibit trade with Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria.

The proposal has also faced opposition from Labour figures and Jewish organizations that argue such a ban could prove difficult to administer and unintentionally affect businesses operating inside Israel itself.

Mirvis said the impact would be felt particularly strongly by British Jews because of the extensive ties between the community and Israel.

“These measures will also disproportionately affect British Jews because of our close religious, family, charitable and educational ties to Israel,” he said.

“Over recent years, we have seen repeatedly that when rhetoric towards Israel escalates, hostility towards Jews is never far behind.”

His warning comes amid persistently high levels of antisemitism in Britain.

The Community Security Trust recorded 1,926 antisemitic incidents during the first six months of 2026, a 21% increase from the same period last year and the second-highest January-to-June figure the organization has ever recorded.

Mirvis also challenged the British government’s portrayal of E1 as incompatible with previous attempts to negotiate a two-state agreement.

“The stated justification for punishing an ally in this way, is Israel’s long-planned construction of homes in the E1 area,” he said. “Yet successive peace efforts, from Oslo to Camp David and beyond, have envisaged a final agreement in which this area would remain under Israeli sovereignty.”

Past peace proposals did contemplate Israel retaining major settlement blocs in exchange for territorial compensation to the Palestinians, although the precise borders of a final agreement were never settled. The Clinton Parameters proposed that Israel retain settlement blocs containing most Israeli settlers while establishing a geographically contiguous Palestinian state.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has separately rejected Miliband’s criticism of the E1 tender, calling the British position “patronising” and “entirely one-sided.”

Mirvis concluded by suggesting that the government’s increasingly confrontational policy toward Israel may be influenced by domestic pressure within British politics.

“It is therefore difficult to escape the painful conclusion that domestic political considerations are driving foreign policy, the impact of which is negative both for prospects for peace in the Middle East and for the UK Jewish community,” he said.