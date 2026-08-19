Israel advances E1 construction plans with tenders for 1,400 homes

Aerial view of Ma'ale Adumim, outside of Jerusalem. February 25, 2025. (Oren Cohen/FLASH90)

Supporters regard E1 as strategically important for maintaining Israeli territorial continuity around Jerusalem.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Israel has taken a long-delayed step toward construction in the E1 area, opening tenders for roughly 1,400 housing units between Jerusalem and Ma’ale Adumim.

The Israel Land Authority said Tuesday night it would begin marketing the first phase of the project, comprising roughly 1,400 housing units, to contractors and developers. A separate Housing Ministry tender covers about 1,200 additional units, with bids due October 19.

The broader E1 plan, also known as Mevasseret Adumim, envisions approximately 3,400 homes.

The area, covering about 12 square kilometers, is intended to expand the Israeli city of Ma’ale Adumim westward and establish a built-up connection with Jerusalem.

The project has been under discussion since the 1990s, with successive Israeli governments backing the development of Ma’ale Adumim and its connection to Jerusalem.

Construction has repeatedly been delayed by diplomatic pressure, bureaucracy, and budgeting issues.

Under Israeli-Palestinian agreements, Israel retains full administrative and security control over the area, classified as Area C.

Supporters regard E1 as strategically important for maintaining Israeli territorial continuity around Jerusalem.

Opponents say development there could undermine the possibility of a contiguous future Palestinian state.

Ma’ale Adumim Mayor Guy Yifrach called the tender a historic milestone.

“After more than 30 years of promises, struggles, and international pressure, we are today turning a vision into reality,” he said.

“The first 1,400 housing units are underway, and they will be joined by approximately 2,000 additional units later.”

The bidding deadline falls one week before the Knesset elections of October 27.