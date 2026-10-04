WATCH: New audio captures Idan siblings reporting parents’ murders on Oct. 7

Three years after the Oct. 7th massacre, new audio was released of Michael and Amalia Idan’s harrowing call to police, reporting their parents’ murders, unaware their sister was abducted to Gaza.

‘We are children, both of our parents have just died’

Three years after Oct. 7, the Idan family releases the chilling call Michael, 9, and Amalia, 6, made to police after their parents were murdered in Kfar Aza. Their younger sister, Avigail, was abducted to Gaza. pic.twitter.com/eh6J66amDx

— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) October 3, 2026