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WATCH: New audio captures Idan siblings reporting parents’ murders on Oct. 7

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Three years after the Oct. 7th massacre, new audio was released of Michael and Amalia Idan’s harrowing call to police, reporting their parents’ murders, unaware their sister was abducted to Gaza.

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