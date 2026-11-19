A handful of pro-Israel counterprotesters, including Ross Glick, a former director of the Zionist group Betar US, showed up and argued with demonstrators.

By Joseph Strauss, JTA

Several dozen anti-Israel activists gathered Wednesday to protest the arrival of former Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant, who was scheduled to be at an Israel policy organization’s event in midtown Manhattan.

Gallant was Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s defense minister at the time of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attacks and during Israel’s subsequent military campaign in Gaza, serving until Netanyahu fired him in November 2024.

He and Netanyahu have outstanding arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Protesters urged consequences for Gallant—and for the MirYam Institute, the pro-Israel institute based in Great Neck, New York, that hosted him.

“While far-right Zionist think tanks platform Israeli war criminals, the people of New York are here with a message for our federal government: We demand that you uphold international law and (that) the federal government arrests Yoav Gallant and all genocidaires that step into our city,” one protest leader shouted into a megaphone.

Chants of “Yoav Gallant, you can’t hide; we charge you with genocide” and “Zionists not welcome here” rang out to the sound of thumping drums, as well as pots and pans.

Demonstrators waved signs as they picketed outside Penn Station, displaying messages such as, “Sanction Israel: Zionist delegation out of NYC” and “War criminals not welcome.”

About a dozen members of the anti-Israel, ultra-Orthodox Neturei Karta sect participated.

One passerby wearing tzitzit approached the Neturei Karta protesters, yelling in Hebrew, “Mah zeh,” meaning “What is this?” and “HaShem yishmor!” a phrase that literally translates to “May God protect” but can convey dismay, similar to “God help us.”

A handful of pro-Israel counterprotesters, including Ross Glick, a former director of the Zionist group Betar US, showed up and argued with demonstrators. No arrests were made.

Many signs in the demonstration were labeled with the name of the Palestinian Youth Movement, which led the protest, and the Party for Socialism and Liberation. Anti-Zionist group Jewish Voice for Peace also promoted the protest on social media.

Demonstrators called for the prosecution of Gallant.

One sign called for New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and New York state Attorney General Letitia James to revoke the MirYam Institute’s federal tax-exempt status, although revoking that status is the responsibility of the IRS.

The MirYam Institute did not respond to a request for comment.

Mamdani vowed during his mayoral campaign to arrest Gallant’s former boss, Netanyahu, should he enter New York City, citing the ICC arrest warrant.

Mamdani later acknowledged that he did not have the legal authority to do so but has criticized Netanyahu and accused him of genocide.

Mamdani did not return a request for comment about Gallant’s visit to New York.

Wednesday’s event was billed as the MirYam Institute’s annual security briefing, where Gallant was slated to speak in addition to former Mossad director David Barnea and Michael Oren, the former Israeli ambassador to the United States, according to MirYam’s website.

On Tuesday, the Hind Rajab Foundation said it filed a request for the U.S. Department of Justice to prosecute Gallant “for authorizing war crimes in Gaza and Lebanon and for the crime of genocide in Gaza.”

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib reposted the foundation’s post and wrote on Tuesday that we “cannot normalize war criminals walking freely in our cities.”

“He belongs in the Hague, not on a speaking tour. Our government continues to support genocide,” Tlaib wrote.