Director of National Intelligence, Jay Clayton, testifies before the House Homeland Security Committee, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

US intelligence chief warns Iranian threats against Americans have ”substantially increased.”

By World Israel News Staff

US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton warned Congress on Wednesday that Iranian threats against American citizens and personnel at home and abroad have risen sharply, amid reports that Tehran may be considering an attack involving a radioactive dirty bomb or chemical weapons in Washington.

Testifying before the House Homeland Security Committee on November 18, Clayton said US intelligence agencies were working to identify and prevent Iranian assassination plots and other potential attacks.

“We remain committed to detecting, deterring, and combating the Iranian lethal plotting outside the United States and inside the United States,” Clayton told lawmakers.

“These threats have substantially increased. Our women and men abroad, our women and men here in the United States, are under greater threat.”

The warning follows an October 23 intelligence memorandum obtained by Reuters in which Clayton said Iran had intensified efforts to target American personnel, with plots against US citizens reaching “advanced stages” in the Middle East and other countries.

The latest congressional testimony also came two days after CNN reported that US intelligence had uncovered possible Iranian plans to target senior Trump administration officials in Washington using a radioactive dirty bomb or chemical weapon.

Citing seven American officials, CNN reported that intelligence agencies had identified discussions involving specific locations and targets, prompting contingency planning among US security agencies.

However, officials reportedly disagreed over Tehran’s ability to carry out such an operation, and there was no indication that Iranian leaders had authorized an imminent attack.

Questioned by lawmakers about the intelligence, Clayton declined to discuss specific threats publicly.

“There are a suite of threats that we refer to as, you know, civilian mass destruction threats or whatever you want, and they have been around for a long time,” he said.

FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia also addressed Iranian threats during the hearing, saying the bureau had strengthened its efforts to counter Tehran’s activities.

“We have revamped our Iranian threat mission center to help combat that threat,” Raia told lawmakers.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, meanwhile, sought to reassure the public during a visit to the Philippines on Wednesday.

“I don’t think there is any imminent threat,” Rubio said when questioned about the reported Washington plot, adding that US authorities remained vigilant against possible attacks.

President Donald Trump also addressed the allegations Tuesday, saying his administration was investigating the intelligence and warning Tehran against carrying out an attack.

“Well, if there is, they will pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before,” Trump said.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry rejected the allegations as “baseless,” while its mission to the United Nations denied claims that Tehran was preparing to use chemical weapons.