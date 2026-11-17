Jewish students increasingly conceal identity on UK university applications as antisemitism fears grow.

By World Israel News Staff

Jewish students in Britain are removing references to their religion, Hebrew-language abilities and involvement in Jewish organizations from university applications amid growing fears of antisemitism, according to a new survey that found 96% of Jewish parents concerned about hostility toward their children on campus.

The survey, conducted by the British advocacy group Parents Against Antisemitism (PAA) between October 13 and October 28, questioned 160 Jewish parents and families about the factors influencing their children’s university applications.

The findings revealed that concerns about antisemitism have become a central consideration in choosing universities, in some cases outweighing academic reputation and leading families to reject prestigious institutions.

Of those surveyed, 66% described themselves as extremely concerned about antisemitism at universities, while 29% said they were moderately concerned.

Nearly four in five respondents, or 79%, ranked antisemitism among their three most important factors when selecting a university, slightly ahead of academic reputation, which was cited by 78%.

A total of 93% said concerns about antisemitism would influence their choice of institution. Some 42% said they would completely rule out an otherwise desirable university with a significant antisemitism problem, while another 51% said they would be less likely to choose it.

The survey also documented cases of prospective students deliberately concealing their Jewish identity during the admissions process.

One parent described how her daughter decided against listing her proficiency in Hebrew or her participation in a Jewish leadership program on her Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) application, fearing that disclosing those qualifications could harm her chances of acceptance.

“The feeling that we need to exclude any mention of anything regarding Judaism or Israel,” the parent said.

Another respondent described the atmosphere of fear surrounding university applications and campus life.

“We are hiding our identity and are terrified of anyone finding out,” the parent said, citing concerns about extremist ideology and inadequate institutional support.

Some families reported excluding leading universities from consideration entirely, even when their children possessed the academic qualifications necessary for admission.

One parent said the family had avoided three of the country’s leading universities for their son’s chosen course, despite his outstanding grades, because of concerns about anti-Jewish activism and what they regarded as inadequate protection for Jewish students.

Other respondents said they were exploring opportunities to study in Israel or considering alternatives to university education altogether.

Parents Against Antisemitism condemned the situation, calling it “absolutely appalling” that Jewish students believed they needed to hide their identities to avoid possible discrimination during admissions.

“Ministers and university leaders urgently need to get to grips with the anti-Jewish hatred that is rampant on campuses,” the organization said.

The group warned that the problem extends beyond hostility encountered after students enroll, with fears of discrimination now influencing the decisions of applicants before they even arrive on campus.

The findings follow several years of heightened tensions at British universities following Hamas’s October 7, 2023, massacre in southern Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza.

A separate study published in March by the Union of Jewish Students, based on polling of 1,000 university students, found that 23% had witnessed behavior targeting Jewish students because of their religion or ethnicity.

The same study found that 20% of respondents were reluctant or unwilling to share accommodation with a Jewish student, while 49% reported hearing slogans or chants glorifying Hamas, Hezbollah or other prohibited terrorist organizations.

The British government has acknowledged the seriousness of campus antisemitism and committed £7 million to programs aimed at combating anti-Jewish hostility across educational institutions.

Those measures include funding for the Union of Jewish Students to provide antisemitism awareness training to university staff, alongside initiatives to improve reporting procedures and institutional responses to harassment.