Alan Baker, a former Israeli ambassador to Canada and legal adviser to the Foreign Ministry, said that both countries are acting out of ignorance.

By Efrat Forsher, TPS

Australia announced that it is imposing sanctions on organizations and individuals tied to “settlement expansion” and to alleged harm to Palestinians.

The move came a day after Britain took similar steps.

Among those named are Eliav Libi, an activist and entrepreneur who helped found the farms in Judea and Samaria, and Daniella Weiss, chair of the Nachala movement.

Libi is a bereaved father whose son, David, fell in combat in Gaza in January 2026.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said, “The sanctioned individuals and organizations have actively participated in the planning, coordination, and establishment of new settlements, including raising funds, recruitment of volunteers, and providing support to violent settlers.” She said their activity undermines the possibility of a two-state solution, particularly in the E1 area near Ma’ale Adumim.

The sanctions bar Australian organizations and citizens from conducting commercial dealings with the listed groups and individuals.

Britain had sanctioned eight construction companies working in the Jewish communities of Judea and Samaria, along with activists from the Tzav 9 group, which has worked to block aid shipments into the Gaza Strip that, the group says, end up in Hamas’s hands.

Australia’s announcement also followed Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara’s decision to freeze construction in the E1 area near Jerusalem until a new government is formed.

As a result, the opening of tender envelopes for E1 construction, planned for tomorrow, was canceled.

Alan Baker, a senior researcher at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs and a former Israeli ambassador to Canada and legal adviser to the Foreign Ministry, told the Israel Press Service that both countries are acting out of ignorance.

“Both Australia and Britain are driven by a lack of understanding, first of all on the question of two states for two peoples,” Baker told TPS-IL.

“They think building in E1 harms the chances for peace with the Palestinians. They are not aware that E1 is in Area C, meaning under full Israeli control. Just as the Palestinians have authority to build in Areas A and B, Israel has the authority to plan and build in Area C, subject to one thing: the results of negotiations on a permanent agreement. If there is a unified Palestinian leadership willing to negotiate with Israel and an Israeli leadership able to negotiate with the Palestinians, we can realize that understanding and negotiate a permanent status.”

Baker said the British had threatened sanctions if Israel advanced the E1 tender.

“The assumption that they can dictate to us what to do is unacceptable,” he said, adding that Israel can do little to stop the momentum: “It’s too late. In my view, nothing will help, even if there is a government here not led by Netanyahu.”

Daniella Weiss responded harshly. “The darkness of the Middle Ages envelops the ‘enlightened’ world,” she told TPS-IL.

“Any challenge to our right to the land is tantamount to sanctions on the Bible. The Land of Israel belongs only to the people of Israel. Our resounding answer to papers from abroad is being given right now by establishing facts on the ground: a tremendous surge in efforts to establish a new community in Jericho and preparations for an immediate return to Gaza, starting with Nisanit.”

Nisanit was the largest Israeli community in a bloc at the northern tip of the Gaza Strip that included Elei Sinai and Dugit and was evacuated and demolished during the Gaza disengagement of August 2005.

In a separate statement, the Nachala movement said the sanctions on the movement and on Weiss “are a badge of honor.”

It added, “The Australian foreign minister can issue orders, but no antisemitic decision will sever the eternal bond between the Jewish people and their inheritance. Empires and powers throughout history have tried to decree edicts and stop the return to Zion, and all of them have vanished, while the people of Israel continue to build in their land.”

“We will continue to establish facts and to build Jewish communities in the Gaza region, in Jericho, in the Galilee, and throughout the Land of Israel,” Nachala said.