Second strike in days follows Israeli attack on weapons shipment from Syria destined for Hezbollah.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The Israeli Air Force struck a former Hezbollah missile production and weapons storage facility in Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa Valley on Thursday, targeting its entrances after identifying renewed activity by Hezbollah terrorists, the IDF said.

The intelligence-directed operation took place near Janta, marking the second Israeli airstrike in the Bekaa Valley within days as the military continued efforts to prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding its capabilities.

According to the IDF, the facility had previously served as a missile manufacturing and weapons storage site for the terrorist organization. Israeli forces had attacked the location several times during the war.

Military intelligence recently detected Hezbollah terrorists returning to the compound, prompting Thursday’s strikes on its entrances to prevent the facility from becoming operational again.

Lebanese media reported multiple airstrikes in the vicinity. No casualties were immediately reported.

The operation followed an Israeli strike on Monday against a weapons shipment traveling from Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The IDF said the shipment was intercepted in the Bekaa Valley, in what was the first Israeli attack in eastern Lebanon in several months.

Thursday’s operation represented another strike in the same region, although the military identified different targets in the two incidents.

Monday’s attack concerned weapons being transported across the border, while Thursday’s targeted infrastructure previously associated with Hezbollah’s missile production and storage operations.

The IDF accused Hezbollah of continuing military activities across Lebanon despite the ceasefire agreement.

“The Hezbollah terror organization continues to exploit various areas in Lebanon for terror activity, weapons smuggling, and the movement of terrorists, in violation of the ceasefire agreement signed with Lebanon and to harm Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers,” the military said in a statement.

Israeli officials maintained that the military would continue operations against threats posed by Hezbollah and would not permit the organization to restore capabilities that could endanger Israeli civilians or soldiers.

The IDF also reaffirmed its commitment to the ceasefire agreement while insisting that preventing Hezbollah’s military rehabilitation remained part of its operations in Lebanon.