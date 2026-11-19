Despite running on affordability, free healthcare and free buses, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is now calling on constituents to donate up to $50 to the Democratic Socialists of America, a group that calls for abolishing key government institutions and the police.

NYC Mayor Mamdani is now fundraising for the Democratic Socialists of America.

The DSA’s platform calls for abolishing the Senate and Electoral College, putting the president and Supreme Court under Congress, and drafting a constitution for a “democratic socialist republic.”

It also backs phasing out police and prisons, public ownership of major industries, guaranteed housing, healthcare and education, a 32 hour workweek, open borders and amnesty. https://t.co/7HWJzbgswt

— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 19, 2026