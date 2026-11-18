Why a US-Russia-China deal could leave Israel alone with Iran – opinion

The White House might view a frozen conflict in the Middle East not as a failure but as a necessary geopolitical triage.

By Amine Ayoub, Middle East Forum

Across European capitals this week, diplomats have been dusting off their history books and whispering a word loaded with dread: Yalta.

As Washington, Moscow, and Beijing finalize preparations for a November 19 trilateral summit in Shenzhen, European leaders fear that the continent’s post-Cold War security order could ultimately become a bargaining chip in future negotiations.

Although U.S. officials have indicated that President Donald Trump does not intend to discuss Russia’s war in Ukraine at this specific gathering, the broader anxiety across Europe remains palpable.

For years, conventional wisdom in Israel and the Gulf held that a hard-nosed American administration willing to project raw military power would inevitably corner the Islamic Republic of Iran.

On the surface, the headlines appear to validate that optimism. A third American aircraft carrier, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, has now arrived in the Middle East, joining two other carrier strike groups as Washington maintains an extraordinary military presence amid warnings of renewed war.

Iranian forces have claimed that tankers were hit by explosions in the Strait of Hormuz, while Tehran has repeatedly claimed to have downed American reconnaissance drones.

Some of these claims remain independently unverified, but U.S. officials continue to brandish the threat of overwhelming military force.

Look closer at the diplomatic choreography, however, and a far more unsettling possibility emerges.

Even as the Pentagon moves warships into position, Washington has kept the negotiating door with Tehran open.

At the same time, the White House has confirmed that Trump will meet Putin and Xi on November 19 in Shenzhen.

US officials say the Iran war will be among the subjects discussed, alongside nuclear arms control.

There is no indication that the leaders have agreed to a settlement over Tehran, but the prospect of discussing Iran’s future among three major powers should concern Israel.

Moscow and Beijing hold substantial leverage over Tehran, and both have clear incentives to use it.

Russia and Iran have developed a military partnership encompassing drones, missiles, and sanctions-evasion networks.

U.S. officials have also reported that Moscow provided Tehran with intelligence on American military assets, including information that could help Iran target US forces in the region.

Beijing, meanwhile, remains the principal buyer of Iranian oil, with Chinese purchases providing Tehran with substantial revenue despite international sanctions.

China also offers diplomatic support and channels through which Iran can mitigate economic pressure.

Neither power needs to control Iran directly to influence its calculations. Both can use their relationships with Tehran as bargaining assets in negotiations with Washington.

For the United States, such an arrangement would look dangerously tempting.

A temporary diplomatic truce that stabilizes global oil prices, keeps American forces out of a prolonged Middle Eastern war and allows Washington to claim a historic triumph of coercive diplomacy would be an easy sell to a war-weary domestic electorate.

More importantly, Washington faces growing pressure to prioritize the Indo-Pacific, where deterring Chinese ambitions regarding Taiwan and maintaining regional military superiority demand substantial American resources.

In this strategic context, the White House might view a frozen conflict in the Middle East not as a failure but as a necessary geopolitical triage.

A deal that quietly parks the Iranian nuclear file would allow American strategists to turn their attention eastward, even if it leaves the fundamental architecture of Iranian aggression entirely intact.

Any deal engineered through Moscow and Beijing would not necessarily dismantle the Islamic Republic’s nuclear infrastructure or roll back its regional network of armed proxies.

Neither Russia nor China has a strategic interest in seeing Tehran’s revolutionary regime defeated or stripped of its ability to threaten Western allies.

Both have an interest in preventing a regional settlement that strengthens Washington’s position at their expense while preserving their own leverage over Tehran.

A “Yalta” bargain on Iran could preserve much of the regime’s strategic infrastructure, ease economic pressure, and give the Ayatollahs critical time to rebuild damaged air defenses and missile capabilities while Washington declares victory and pivots elsewhere.

The warning signs of a potential fracture in Israeli-American alignment already are visible.

Recent reporting has raised the possibility that Israel could consider renewed military action without direct American participation, despite Washington’s lack of enthusiasm for another campaign.

That possibility exposes a fundamental tension between Washington’s desire to control escalation and Jerusalem’s determination to prevent Tehran from rebuilding its strategic capabilities.

For Israel, the danger is not simply that Washington might decline to launch another military campaign.

It is that American diplomacy could eventually constrain Israel’s freedom to act while leaving the Iranian threat unresolved.

Meanwhile, the realities on the ground across the region refuse to wait for superpower summits.

On November 15, the Saudi-led coalition reported intercepting two Houthi drones over the Mecca region, two over Medina, and two ballistic missiles fired toward Riyadh.

The Houthis have previously denied targeting Mecca. The reported interceptions underscore the continuing threat to Saudi security from the regional conflict and Iran-backed armed groups.

In a parallel development, King Salman has assigned Chief of the General Staff Fayyad Al-Ruwaili the additional duties of commander of the Joint Forces.

The appointment comes as Riyadh faces a fundamental strategic question: how much of its national security can it realistically entrust to external guarantees?

In Lebanon, U.S. Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz has delivered an unmistakable message from Beirut: there is no room for two armies in the country, and Hezbollah should voluntarily surrender its weapons to the Lebanese state.

Waltz has also called for Resolution 1701 to remain in place with amendments, while Washington considers arrangements for the period after UNIFIL’s mandate expires on December 31, 2026.

Yet Hezbollah’s disarmament cannot be secured through political pressure in Beirut alone.

As long as Tehran retains the resources, weapons networks, and influence to support the organization, efforts to dismantle its military infrastructure will remain vulnerable to reversal.

History offers a sobering lesson on what happens when distant superpowers negotiate stability over the heads of frontline nations.

At Yalta in 1945, Western leaders convinced themselves they had secured a durable global peace. The Yalta Declaration on Liberated Europe promised democratic institutions and free elections.

In reality, however, Western leaders accepted assurances from Joseph Stalin that they lacked the power or political will to enforce.

Rather than securing freedom, their pragmatic compromise allowed the Soviet Union to impose its domination across Eastern Europe, erecting the Iron Curtain and contributing to the decades of confrontation that followed.

Furthermore, we must stop viewing the Middle East as a secondary theater that can be pacified through great-power horse-trading.

Gulf nations have spent the last decade expanding their conventional military capabilities and continuously reassessing their regional security strategies.

Allowing Russia and China to become indispensable guarantors of a flawed Iranian truce would not end the Middle East crisis.

It would give America’s chief global rivals additional leverage over some of the world’s most vital energy and trade arteries.

Europeans fear that Trump, Putin, and Xi could redraw their map. Israel should fear something worse: a Middle East redrawn around an emboldened Iran.

Tehran must not emerge from this crisis with its nuclear ambitions intact, its proxies rebuilt, and its rivals divided.

Israel and its Arab partners must shape the regional order before the superpowers shape it for them.

The greatest danger is not being left out of the room. It is waking up to discover that the deal has already been made.