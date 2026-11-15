WATCH: Pence rebukes Vance for blaming Iran war for midterm losses November 15, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-former-vp-pushes-back-against-blaming-iran-war-for-midterm-losses/ Email Print Former Vice President Mike Pence rebuked current Vice President JD Vance for blaming the Iran war for Republican midterm losses, calling him a “good man” but stressing that he was wrong. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/qr3Tkw4dwLiprw02.mp4 IranJD VanceMike Pence