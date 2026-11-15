Netanyahu visits MK’s unity tent outside Knesset

MK Elisha Medan at a protest tent he set up outside the Knesset in Jerusalem the previous night, calling for the formation of a national unity government, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

“I set up this unity tent because I feel deep in my gut that this is the cry of the people, and it is my cry,” MK Medan told reporters.

By JFeed

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Knesset member Elisha Medan’s “unity tent” outside the Knesset in Jerusalem on Sunday, while negotiating teams from his Likud party and the Yashar party were meeting.

According to a Likud statement, Medan told Netanyahu about his decision to set up the tent, the many visitors who had come from across the country and from all ends of the political spectrum, and the meetings held there.

The statement said Netanyahu “strengthened MK Medan’s hands and congratulated him on the initiative and on his work to promote unity among the people.”

“Elisha and the prime minister agreed that unity is the order of the day and that they will work together in every way to achieve it,” the statement concluded.

Medan set up the tent outside the Knesset on Saturday night. He called on elected officials and those leading the coalition negotiations to work toward forming a unity government.

“I set up this unity tent because I feel deep in my gut that this is the cry of the people, and it is my cry,” he told reporters on Sunday.

“For three years, since I was wounded, this is what I have been calling for; this is what I feel: what we need now is unity. I feel it in myself and all around me. My friends who fought alongside me, this is what they want.”

Turning to IDF soldiers serving on several fronts, he added, “The fighters who are fighting now in Gaza, in Lebanon, and everywhere else, when they fight together with one another, political opinions don’t matter; they fight together. And when we come out of three months on the line in the north or the south or wherever, after battles, all we want is for there to finally be unity here, for there to be a unity government here.”

He said many of his fellow lawmakers share the call.

“This is also my call as a Knesset member, and I believe this is what most Knesset members want. They understand that our common ground is much broader than the small gaps that divide us, and we will resolve those. We will bridge the trust issues that exist between us. This goal is so important, and this is an opportunity we must not miss. This is a historic opportunity for us to finally achieve unity among ourselves and to keep building this country, which is so thirsty for this, for this togetherness. There is love among us. We need that love in the Knesset as well and to translate it into political unity.”