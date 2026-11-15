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WATCH: Fetterman says blame Iranians, not Trump, for economic situation in US

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Sen. John Fetterman said Americans should stop blaming President Trump for rising gas prices in the US and instead hold the Iranians accountable, since they could easily choose peace.

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