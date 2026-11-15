WATCH: Fetterman says blame Iranians, not Trump, for economic situation in US November 15, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-fetterman-says-blame-iranians-not-trump-for-economic-situation-in-us/ Email Print Sen. John Fetterman said Americans should stop blaming President Trump for rising gas prices in the US and instead hold the Iranians accountable, since they could easily choose peace. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/F-luzgJ_hEeFMzAH.mp4 anti-IsraelDemocratsJohn Fetterman