Collection of various Iranian ballistic missiles on display at the Military Museum of Tehran. (Shutterstock)

Despite Western sanctions, Tehran has maintained a vast arsenal through extensive domestic weapons production.

By World Israel News Staff

Despite crippling sanctions imposed by the United States and European countries, including restrictions on arms sales and so-called dual-use goods such as circuit boards, Iran has managed to maintain a vast arsenal of weapons.

The question of how Tehran has sustained its military capabilities under these restrictions has prompted debate over the sources of its weapons supply.

Some experts have pointed to arms sales from countries outside the Western alliance, particularly Russia and China, as a significant factor. However, one analyst argues that the primary credit belongs to Iran’s domestic arms industry.

“Iran is aware that sustaining its own arms industry is the best way for it to have a secure weapons supply in light of the arms embargoes imposed on it over the years,” Pieter Wezeman, a senior researcher at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, told Middle East Eye.

Wezeman described domestic production as a central component of Iran’s military capabilities, while downplaying the overall significance of foreign arms purchases. He dismissed a 2024 agreement with Moscow, under which Iran was reportedly set to acquire 90 helicopter-mounted missile launchers from Russia, saying the deal represented a relatively minor addition to Tehran’s arsenal.

“These are just just a few, relatively minor short-range missiles that you can stick on an attack helicopter, which Iran probably would not dare to fly around, and might now have already been destroyed by the U.S. or Israel,” he said.

“So while this is evidence that Iran still acquires some weapons abroad, from what we can see this is only in very small numbers, and is really nothing compared to the numbers of drones and missiles that it is deploying,” Wezeman added.

According to the Middle East Eye report, Iran also relies on sophisticated deception tactics to obtain restricted electronic components and other dual-use goods. These items are often acquired under the pretense that they will be used for civilian purposes, before being secretly diverted or repurposed for military applications.

“The full picture of how electronic components and other dual-use goods get to Iran is obscured by complex supply chains and incomplete customs data,” the outlet reported.